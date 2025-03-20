Yoshiharu Global Co. Secures $1.9 Million in Financing to Meet Nasdaq Stockholders’ Equity Requirement Ahead of April Hearing

Yoshiharu Global Co. secures $1.9 million in financing, positioning for compliance with Nasdaq's equity requirements before April appeal.

Yoshiharu Global Co. announced it has secured financing commitments totaling $1.9 million from multiple investors, helping the company to meet the Nasdaq stockholders’ equity requirement of at least $2,500,000 ahead of its hearing on April 1, 2025. The commitments include the sale of shares and warrants, with recent filings reflecting these transactions. The company, which specializes in authentic Japanese ramen and rolls and operates 15 restaurants across Southern California and Las Vegas, aims to leverage this new capital to support its growth strategy, including the opening of new locations and international partnerships. CEO James Chae expressed gratitude to shareholders and financing partners for their support as the company navigates the challenges presented by its recent Nasdaq notification regarding non-compliance with listing rules.

Potential Positives

Company secures financing commitments of $1.9 million, enabling it to potentially meet Nasdaq's stockholders' equity requirement for continued listing.

Capital raised positions the company for growth, including expansion into new U.S. locations and international markets.

Positive external validation from financing partners indicates support and confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

Successful adjustment to financial standing may prevent delisting, maintaining investor confidence and market presence.

Potential Negatives

Company is currently out of compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), indicating financial instability and a potential risk of delisting.

Despite securing $1.9 million in financing, it emphasizes that the company only achieved the minimum stockholders’ equity required for Nasdaq compliance, which raises concerns about its long-term financial health.

Press release includes numerous forward-looking statements that are contingent on uncertain outcomes, which could mislead investors regarding the company's actual financial position and future performance.

FAQ

What recent financing commitment did Yoshiharu obtain?

Yoshiharu secured financing commitments of $1.9 million from multiple parties to support its stockholders' equity requirements.

Why was the company notified by Nasdaq?

Yoshiharu received a notification for being out of compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), needing at least $2.5 million in stockholders' equity.

What does the financing mean for Yoshiharu's Nasdaq listing?

The new capital commitments position Yoshiharu to meet the minimum stockholders' equity prior to the Nasdaq hearing on April 1, 2025.

Who is the CEO of Yoshiharu Global Co.?

James Chae is the President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Yoshiharu Global Co.

How many restaurants does Yoshiharu currently operate?

Yoshiharu operates a total of 15 restaurants in Southern California and Las Vegas.

$YOSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $YOSH stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG added 3,730 shares (+1227.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,234

TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 2,594 shares (+397.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,508

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

BUENA PARK, Calif., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ: YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company")



, a restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen & rolls, today provided an update regarding the notice of delisting from Nasdaq and its stockholders’ equity.





On February 18, 2025, the Company received a notification letter (the “Letter”) from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it remains out of compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), which requires that the Company maintain stockholders’ equity of at least $2,500,000 for continued listing.





The Company disclosed in its Form 8-K filings on Monday, March 17, 2025, private placements with certain investors for an aggregate of 285,600 shares for a purchase price of $714,000, and on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, securities subscription agreements with certain investors for an aggregate of 480,000 warrants for a purchase price of $1,200,000 for commitments totaling $1,914,000.





James Chae, Yoshiharu’s President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, commented, “We would like to thank our financing partners and shareholders for their support through these capital commitments and optimism for our continued momentum with the opening of new U.S. locations, partnerships to expand our geographic footprint internationally, and expansion into additional cuisine segments.”





These new capital commitments position the Company to achieve the minimum stockholders’ equity of at least $2,500,000 for continued listing prior to the Nasdaq appeal hearing scheduled for April 1, 2025.







About Yoshiharu Global Co.







Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was born out of the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of its 2016 debut and has continued to expand its top-notch restaurant service across Southern California and Las Vegas, currently owning and operating 15 restaurants.





For more information, please visit



www.yoshiharuramen.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our filings with the SEC including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent reports we file with the SEC from time to time, which can be found on the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to: that there can be no assurance that the Company will meet Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) during any compliance period or otherwise in the future, that there can be no assurance that the Company will otherwise meet Nasdaq compliance standards, and that there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will grant the Company any relief from delisting as necessary or whether the Company can agree to or ultimately meet applicable Nasdaq requirements for any such relief. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Investor Relations Contact:







Larry W Holub





Director





MZ North America







YOSH@mzgroup.us







312-261-6412



