Yoshiharu Global Co. Reports 25% Revenue Increase to $3.5 Million in Q1 2025 and Regains NASDAQ Compliance

Yoshiharu Global Co. reports Q1 2025 revenue rises to $3.5 million, with a 59% cash balance increase to $3 million.

Yoshiharu Global Co., a restaurant operator known for its Japanese ramen and rolls, reported a 25% increase in first quarter 2025 revenues, reaching $3.5 million, largely driven by sales from recently opened locations in Las Vegas. The company improved its cash position, increasing its balance by 59% to $3.0 million, and secured financing commitments totaling $3.56 million while converting $2.5 million in debt to equity, ensuring compliance with NASDAQ's stockholders' equity requirement. Yoshiharu opened a new restaurant in Menifee, CA, bringing its total locations to 15, with plans for further expansion both domestically and internationally, including franchise development. Despite an operating loss of $1.3 million due to increased operating expenses, management remains optimistic about future growth and efficiency initiatives.

Potential Positives

First quarter 2025 revenues increased by 25% to $3.5 million compared to the same period in the previous year, indicating strong sales growth.

The company secured financing commitments of $3.56 million and successfully converted $2.5 million of debt to equity, significantly improving its financial stability.

Yoshiharu regained compliance with NASDAQ's stockholders’ equity requirement, ensuring continued listing on the exchange.

The grand opening of a new restaurant in Menifee, CA brings the total number of locations to 15, with ongoing plans for further expansion, indicating strong growth potential.

Potential Negatives

Despite a 25% increase in revenues, the operating loss has grown from ($0.8 million) to ($1.3 million), indicating worsening financial performance.

General and administrative expenses rose significantly, from approximately $0.9 million to $1.3 million, which could suggest inefficiencies or increased overhead costs.

The company revealed a net loss of $1.42 million for the quarter, an increase compared to the prior year's loss of $0.88 million, raising concerns about ongoing profitability.

FAQ

What were Yoshiharu Global's revenue results for Q1 2025?

Yoshiharu Global reported a 25% increase in revenue, totaling $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How much did Yoshiharu's cash balance increase?

The company's cash balance increased by 59%, rising to $3.0 million as of March 31, 2025.

What financing commitments did Yoshiharu secure?

Yoshiharu secured financing commitments of $3.56 million and converted $2.5 million in debt to equity.

How many restaurant locations does Yoshiharu currently operate?

Yoshiharu operates 15 restaurant locations and has one additional location under development in Ontario, CA.

What are Yoshiharu's future expansion plans?

Yoshiharu plans to open 2-3 new locations in Southern California and expand internationally to cities like Paris and London.

$YOSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $YOSH stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG added 3,730 shares (+1227.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,234

TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 2,594 shares (+397.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,508

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

Full Release





First Quarter 2025 Revenues Increase 25% to $3.5 Million









Cash Balance Increases 59% to $3.0 Million









Secured Financing Commitments of $3.56 Million and Converted $2.5 Million in Debt to Equity









Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Stockholders’ Equity Requirement







BUENA PARK, Calif., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ: YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen & rolls, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 and Recent Operational Highlights









Secured financing commitments of $3.56 million from multiple parties and converted $2.5 million in debt to equity and, as a result of such financing transactions, regained compliance with the stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq.



Grand opening of a new restaurant in Menifee, CA brings the number of locations to 15 with 1 additional location under development in Ontario, CA.



Appointed Sungjoon Chae to its Board of Directors, a distinguished architect and urban designer with extensive experience in shaping sustainable and innovative spaces, to help support expansion.



Elected two new members to the Board of Directors:





Abe Lim, a seasoned real estate and investment professional with over 21 years of experience.





Jae-Hyo Seo, an experienced legal practitioner and consultant.







Anticipated Milestones









Domestic and International Expansion





Open 2 – 3 new locations focusing on Southern California, while expanding to other locations including Boston, Seattle, and North California.





Open new locations in Paris, London, and South Korea.







Domestic and International Expansion



Expect to initiate sales of franchises in 2025









Management Commentary







James Chae, Yoshiharu’s President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, commented, “The first quarter was highlighted by strong revenue growth and a strengthened balance sheet to fuel momentum and growth initiatives. In the first quarter, revenue grew 25% to $3.5 million, driven primarily by sales at our three new restaurants in Las Vegas, which we acquired in second quarter 2024.





“During the quarter we secured financing commitments of $3.56 million from multiple parties. We also entered into agreements with certain creditors to convert $2.5 million of existing debt obligations. These efforts served to increase stockholders' equity, improve our overall financial position by reducing total debt, principal and interest payments, and lower near-term cash needs. As a result, we were able to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum stockholders’ equity requirement.





“Our newest location in fast-growing Menifee, California is now in operation, bringing us to a total of 15 locations in the U.S. Menifee is recognized for its rapid development and business-friendly environment, with the city committing over $100 million to traffic and infrastructure improvements, enhancing connectivity and accessibility. We have one additional location currently under development in Ontario, and continue to explore and evaluate new opportunities via corporate-owned restaurants, and through the development of a franchise program to accelerate national expansion and international openings.





“Looking ahead, we are focused on further improvement to top- and bottom-line growth, and additional strategic expansion in the U.S. and China. New initiatives such as diversifying our mix of service channels, adding kiosks across our stores, and utilizing cooking robots to reduce labor costs will further growth and efficiencies. We look forward to additional updates on our anticipated milestones in the weeks and months to come,” concluded Chae.







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results







Revenues were $3.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, representing an increase of approximately $0.7 million, or 24.9%. The increase in sales for the three-month period was primarily driven by new sales at our three new restaurants in Las Vegas, which we acquired in second quarter 2024.





Total restaurant operating expenses were $3.4 million compared to $2.6 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by costs incurred in generating increased revenues from the three new Las Vegas restaurants, primarily food, beverages and supplies, labor, and rent and utilities.





General and administrative expenses were approximately $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in professional fees.





Operating loss increased to ($1.3) million compared to an operating loss of ($0.8) million for the prior year as a result of the increased operating expenses related to increased sales.





The Company’s cash balance totaled $3.0 million on December 31, 2024, compared to $1.2 million on December 31, 2024.





For more information regarding Yoshiharu’s financial results, including financial tables, please see our Form 10-Q for quarter ended March 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC"). The Company’s SEC filings can be found on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



or the Company’s investor relations site at



ir.yoshiharuramen.com



.







About Yoshiharu Global Co.







Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was born out of the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of its 2016 debut and has continued to expand its top-notch restaurant service across Southern California and Las Vegas, currently owning and operating 15 restaurants.





For more information, please visit



www.yoshiharuramen.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our filings with the SEC including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent reports we file with the SEC from time to time, which can be found on the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Yoshiharu Global Co. and Subsidiaries













Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets































(unaudited)













(audited)

























March 31,













December 31,





























2025





















2024







































ASSETS













































Current Assets:























Cash









$





3,011,038









$





1,241,036













Accounts receivable













57,739













84,110













Inventories













143,181













139,422













Total current assets













3,211,958













1,464,568



































Non-Current Assets:























Property and equipment, net













4,985,804













5,130,229













Operating lease right-of-use asset, net













7,027,345













7,465,611













Intangible asset













477,947













491,223













Goodwill













1,985,645













1,985,645













Other assets













1,051,771













1,035,990













Total non-current assets













15,528,512













16,108,698



































Total assets













$









18,740,470













$









17,573,266





































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY













































Current Liabilities:























Accounts payable and accrued expenses









$





930,020









$





843,322













Line of Credit













1,000,000













1,000,000













Current portion of operating lease liabilities













1,061,224













975,210













Current portion of bank notes payables













–













1,366,350













Current portion of loan payable, EIDL













–













10,924













Loans payable to financial institutions













3,332













34,282













Due to related party













9,333













732,710













Other payables













1,041,557













1,078,291

































Total current liabilities













4,045,466













6,041,089













Operating lease liabilities, less current portion













6,752,468













7,324,677













Bank notes payables, less current portion













2,785,384













1,747,611













Loan payable, EIDL, less current portion













412,639













404,490













Notes payable to related party













600,000













600,000













Convertible notes to related party













–













1,200,000













Total liabilities













14,595,957













17,317,867



































Commitments and contingencies













































Stockholders' Equity























Class A Common Stock – $0.0001 par value; 49,000,000 authorized shares; 1,662,245 and 1,300,197 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024









166













130













Class B Common Stock – $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 authorized shares; 100,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and at December 31, 2023









10













10













Additional paid-in-capital













17,528,777













11,464,813













Warrant subscription receivable













(750,000





)









–













Accumulated deficit













(12,634,440





)









(11,209,554





)









Total stockholders' equity













4,144,513













255,399



































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity













$









18,740,470













$









17,573,266





























Yoshiharu Global Co. and Subsidiaries













Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations































(unaudited)





























For the three months ended March 31





























2025





















2024







































Revenue:























Food and beverage









$





3,511,789









$





2,811,609













Total revenue













3,511,789













2,811,609



































Restaurant operating expenses:























Food, beverages and supplies













945,804













667,892













Labor













1,557,771













1,286,534













Rent and utilities













556,999













318,568













Delivery and service fees













129,667













143,361













Depreciation













227,047













170,682













Total restaurant operating expenses













3,417,288













2,587,037

































Net restaurant operating income













94,501













224,572



































Operating expenses:























General and administrative













1,265,157













920,401













Related party compensation













42,154













42,154













Advertising and marketing













60,787













33,904













Total operating expenses













1,368,098













996,459



































Loss from operations















(1,273,597





)









(771,887





)































Other income (expense):























Other income













206,983













–













Interest













(341,347





)









(104,318





)









Total other income













(134,364





)









(104,318





)































Loss before income taxes















(1,407,961





)









(876,205





)





























Income tax provision













16,925













–



































Net loss













$









(1,424,886









)









$









(876,205









)

































Loss per share:























Basic and diluted









$





(0.96





)





$





(0.65





)































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:























Basic and diluted













1,489,599













1,341,488



























Yoshiharu Global Co. and Subsidiaries













Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows































(unaudited)





























For the three months ended March 31





























2025





















2024







































Cash flows from operating activities:























Net loss









$





(1,424,886





)





$





(876,205





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

































Depreciation













227,047













170,682













Amortization













13,276

















Gain on disposal of fixed asset













(50,000





)









–













PPP loan forgiveness













–













–













RRF loan forgiveness













–













–













Changes in assets and liabilities:





















Accounts Receivable













26,371













(94,135





)









Inventories













(3,759





)









(4,128





)









Other assets













(15,781





)









346,962













Accounts payable and accrued expenses













38,769













26,707













Due to related party













(23,377





)









56,921













Other payables













(36,734





)









–













Net cash used in operating activities













(1,249,074





)









(373,196





)































Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchases of property and equipment













(32,622





)









(356,642





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(32,622





)









(356,642





)































Cash flows from financing activities:























Proceeds from notes payable













2,137,773













–













Proceeds from borrowings













(266,350





)









812,000













Repayments on bank notes payables













(1,102,775





)









(84,130





)









Repayment of loan payable to financial institutions













(30,950





)









(168,769





)









Proceeds from sale of common shares













2,314,000













64,149













Net cash provided by financing activities













3,051,698













623,250

































Net (decrease) increase in cash













1,770,002













(106,588





)





























Cash – beginning of period













1,241,036













1,462,326



































Cash – end of period













$









3,011,038













$









1,355,738





































Supplemental disclosures of non-cash financing activities:













































Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information























Cash paid during the periods for:





















Interest









$





341,347









$





104,318













Income taxes









$





16,925









$





–











