Yoshiharu Global Co. Opens 15th Location in Menifee, CA, with Additional Site Under Development

Yoshiharu Global Co. opens its 15th restaurant in Menifee, CA, with plans for further expansion.

Quiver AI Summary

Yoshiharu Global Co. has announced the grand opening of its 15th restaurant location in Menifee, California, on March 12, 2025. This opening marks a significant milestone for the company, which specializes in authentic Japanese ramen and rolls, as it continues to expand in Southern California, where it has quickly gained recognition since its 2016 debut. The Menifee location is situated in a rapidly developing area, benefiting from significant local infrastructure improvements. Yoshiharu's President and CEO, James Chae, expressed excitement about the new facility and mentioned plans for further expansion, including a developing location in Ontario, CA, and the exploration of franchise opportunities. The company aims to grow its modernized Japanese dining experience nationwide and internationally.

Potential Positives

Yoshiharu has successfully opened its 15th restaurant location, indicating continued growth and expansion in the competitive restaurant market.

The new location in Menifee, CA, is situated in one of the fastest-growing cities in Southern California, which may enhance customer traffic and brand visibility.

Yoshiharu is actively developing an additional location in Ontario, CA, as well as exploring a franchise program, showcasing their commitment to aggressive national and international expansion.

Potential Negatives

The company indicates uncertainty regarding its ability to comply with Nasdaq listing standards, which could lead to a delisting risk.

Forward-looking statements in the release emphasize inherent risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect actual performance compared to public expectations.

The press release lacks specific details on how the new locations will be funded or how they are expected to contribute to profitability, raising concerns about financial sustainability amidst expansion.

FAQ

What is the location of Yoshiharu's new restaurant?

The new restaurant is located at 27311 Newport Road, Suite in Menifee, CA.

How many locations does Yoshiharu currently operate?

Yoshiharu currently operates 15 locations, with an additional one under development in Ontario, CA.

When did the grand opening of the Menifee location take place?

The grand opening of the Menifee location occurred on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

What types of cuisine does Yoshiharu specialize in?

Yoshiharu specializes in authentic Japanese ramen, sushi, and various Japanese dishes including bento boxes.

How has Yoshiharu expanded since its debut?

Since its debut in 2016, Yoshiharu has rapidly expanded across Southern California and Las Vegas.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$YOSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $YOSH stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG added 3,730 shares (+1227.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,234

TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 2,594 shares (+397.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,508

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





New Restaurant is 15th Location with 1 Additional Location in Development







BUENA PARK, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ: YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company")



, a restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen & rolls, today announced the grand opening of a new restaurant in Menifee, CA, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, the 15th location with 1 additional location under development.





Yoshiharu’s new restaurant is centrally located at 27311 Newport Road, Suite in Menifee, one of the fastest-growing cities in Southern California. Menifee is recognized for its rapid development and business-friendly environment, with the city committing over $100 million to traffic and infrastructure improvements, enhancing connectivity and accessibility.





“We are excited to announce that our new Menifee location hosted a grand opening on Wednesday, March 12,” said James Chae, Yoshiharu’s President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board. “This is our fifteenth location with one more location currently under development in Ontario, CA. We believe our modernized Japanese dining experience will quickly gain recognition in Menifee for our authentic ramen and a variety of Japanese dishes, including hand rolled sushi and bento boxes. We continue to explore and evaluate new restaurant developments via corporate-owned restaurants, and through the development of a franchise program to accelerate national expansion and international openings.”







About Yoshiharu Global Co.







Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was born out of the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of its 2016 debut and has continued to expand its top-notch restaurant service across Southern California and Las Vegas, currently owning and operating 15 restaurants.





For more information, please visit



www.yoshiharuramen.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our filings with the SEC including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent reports we file with the SEC from time to time, which can be found on the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to: that there can be no assurance that the Company will meet Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) during any compliance period or otherwise in the future, that there can be no assurance that the Company will otherwise meet Nasdaq compliance standards, and that there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will grant the Company any relief from delisting as necessary or whether the Company can agree to or ultimately meet applicable Nasdaq requirements for any such relief. . We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Investor Relations Contact:







Larry W Holub





Director





MZ North America







YOSH@mzgroup.us







312-261-6412



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.