Yoshiharu Global Co. Faces Nasdaq Delisting Due to Equity Non-Compliance

Yoshiharu Global Co. received a delisting notice from Nasdaq due to non-compliance with stockholders’ equity requirements.

Yoshiharu Global Co., a restaurant operator known for its authentic Japanese ramen and rolls, has received a notice of delisting from Nasdaq due to non-compliance with the requirement to maintain stockholders' equity of at least $2.5 million. Despite previously being given the opportunity to submit a plan to regain compliance, the company failed to meet the February 17, 2025 deadline. Yoshiharu has until February 25, 2025, to request a hearing to appeal the delisting decision and intends to do so. The company, which operates 14 restaurants primarily in Southern California and Las Vegas, has experienced significant growth since its inception in 2016.

Potential Positives

The Company plans to appeal the Nasdaq delisting determination, indicating a proactive approach to maintaining its listing status.

Yoshiharu has a successful track record, having gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California since its 2016 debut.

The Company currently operates 14 restaurants, showcasing its growth and sustained presence in the competitive restaurant market.

Potential Negatives

The company has received a notice of delisting from Nasdaq due to non-compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), indicating significant financial issues.

The notice follows a previous warning about non-compliance, suggesting an ongoing inability to meet financial requirements.

The company has until February 25, 2025, to appeal the determination, creating uncertainty about its future on the stock market.

FAQ

What is the reason for Yoshiharu Global's Nasdaq delisting notice?

Yoshiharu Global received a delisting notice due to non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) regarding stockholders' equity requirements.

What actions will Yoshiharu Global take regarding the delisting?

The Company intends to request a hearing to appeal Nasdaq's determination to delist its securities.

What is the deadline for Yoshiharu Global to appeal the delisting?

Yoshiharu Global has until February 25, 2025, to request a hearing to appeal the delisting determination.

What is Yoshiharu Global known for?

Yoshiharu Global specializes in authentic Japanese ramen and rolls, operating 14 restaurants mainly in Southern California and Las Vegas.

What are the risks associated with Yoshiharu Global's future compliance?

Risks include uncertainty in meeting Nasdaq compliance standards and the possibility of not regaining compliance in future periods.

$YOSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $YOSH stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG added 3,730 shares (+1227.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,234

TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 2,594 shares (+397.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,508

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

Full Release



BUENA PARK, Calif., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ: YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company")



, a restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen & rolls, today announced that it has received a notice of delisting from Nasdaq.





On February 18, 2025, the Company received a notification letter (the “Letter”) from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that because it remains out of compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), which requires that the Company maintain stockholders’ equity of at least $2,500,000 for continued listing, Nasdaq has scheduled the Company’s securities for delisting from Nasdaq.





As previously reported on Form 8-K on August 23, 2024, the Company initially received a notification letter from the Staff that the Company was not in compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). The Company was provided an opportunity to provide Nasdaq with a specific plan to achieve and sustain compliance with all Nasdaq listing requirements, which Nasdaq accepted such plan for compliance provided that the Company achieved compliance by February 17, 2025. However, the Company has not regained compliance within the applicable timeframe and is not eligible for a further period to regain compliance.





Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5800 Series and as stated in the Letter, the Company has until February 25, 2025 to request a hearing to appeal the Staff’s determination. The Company intends to request such a hearing to the appeal the determination.







About Yoshiharu Global Co.







Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was born out of the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of its 2016 debut and has continued to expand its top-notch restaurant service across Southern California and Las Vegas, currently owning and operating 14 restaurants.





For more information, please visit



www.yoshiharuramen.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our filings with the SEC including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent reports we file with the SEC from time to time, which can be found on the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to: that there can be no assurance that the Company will meet Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) during any compliance period or otherwise in the future, that there can be no assurance that the Company will otherwise meet Nasdaq compliance standards, and that there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will grant the Company any relief from delisting as necessary or whether the Company can agree to or ultimately meet applicable Nasdaq requirements for any such relief. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Investor Relations Contact:







Larry W Holub





Director





MZ North America







YOSH@mzgroup.us







312-261-6412



