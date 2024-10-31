Yorozu Corporation Unveils Green Energy Initiative

Yorozu Corporation (JP:7294) has released an update.

Yorozu Corporation has inaugurated a mega solar power generation and rechargeable battery system at its Yorozu Sustainable Manufacturing Center in Gifu Prefecture, achieving 100% green energy consumption. This initiative, in collaboration with ShirokumaPower, aims to enhance environmental value by using renewable energy for daily operations and as an emergency power source. The site is also designated as an evacuation shelter, reflecting the company’s commitment to sustainability and community support.

