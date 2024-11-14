News & Insights

Yorozu Corporation Extends Securities Report Deadline

November 14, 2024 — 01:23 am EST

Yorozu Corporation (JP:7294) has released an update.

Yorozu Corporation has received approval to extend the deadline for submitting its semi-annual securities report for the fiscal year ending March 2025. The new deadline is January 17, 2025, giving the company additional time to complete the necessary documentation and audits. This extension aims to ensure thorough and accurate financial reporting.

