Yorozu Corporation Delays Financial Results Amid Cyberattack

November 11, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Yorozu Corporation (JP:7294) has released an update.

Yorozu Corporation has postponed its second-quarter financial results for FY2024 due to a ransomware attack that severely impacted its critical systems, making it impossible to complete necessary audits by the deadline. The company is investigating the breach with a third-party firm and working to reconstruct its systems securely. Yorozu is considering applying for an extension to its semi-annual securities report submission deadline while assessing the attack’s impact on its business performance.

