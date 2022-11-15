Yorkville Advisors Hedge Fund YA II PN Takes Large Position in FFIE / Faraday Future

Fintel reports that YA II PN, Ltd. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 39,567,350 shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE).

Established in May 2014, Faraday Future is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. FF's vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe, and live freely. FF aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Ionic Capital Management LLC holds 4,330,827 shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,825 shares, representing an increase of 98.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIE by 700.44% over the last quarter.

State Street Corp holds 3,731,370 shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 795,149 shares, representing an increase of 78.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIE by 196.27% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds 3,233,809 shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,662,099 shares, representing an increase of 17.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIE by 21.02% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd holds 2,925,155 shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211,464 shares, representing an increase of 92.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIE by 173.17% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 2,779,100 shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175,400 shares, representing an increase of 93.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIE by 363.32% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 30.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is 0.0262%, a decrease of 87.8634%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.97% to 60,860,958 shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

