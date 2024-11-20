Yorkton Equity Group Reports Strong Q3 Growth

Yorkton Equity Group Inc (TSE:YEG) has released an update.
Yorkton Equity Group Inc. reported significant growth in its residential property business, with a notable increase in rental revenue and net rental income for the third quarter of 2024. The company has successfully expanded its portfolio in Alberta and maintains a high occupancy rate of 98%. Despite challenges, Yorkton is focused on optimizing its Edmonton commercial property to improve its performance.
