Yorkton Equity Group Boasts Stellar Q1 Growth

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. has reported a significant increase in financial performance for Q1 2024, with residential rental revenue surging by 113% to $2.2 million and net rental income up by 93% to $1.4 million compared to the same period last year. This growth is attributed to organic expansion and strategic property acquisitions in 2023, positioning the company to leverage Alberta’s burgeoning multi-family rental market. The company’s total portfolio value has also grown by 31.2%, indicating a strong upward trajectory in its real estate investments.

