York Water's (YORW) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

The York Water Company YORW reported fourth-quarter earnings of 35 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents by 9.4%. The bottom line improved 12.9% from the year-ago quarter’s 31 cents.



For full-year 2022, YORW reported earnings of $1.4 per share, up 7.7% from $1.3 in 2021.

Revenues

Fourth-quarter revenues totaled $15.1 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14 million by 7.8%. The top line also increased 10.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $13.7 million.



Full-year 2022 revenues totaled $60.1 million, up 9.1% from $55.1 million in the previous year.

Highlights of the Release

For 2022, operating expenses totaled $35.6 million, up 12.3% from $31.7 million in the previous year. This was due to a 19.5% increase in operation and maintenance expenses.



YORW’s total operating income for 2022 totaled $24.5 million, up 4.7% from $23.4 million in the previous year.



For 2022, The York Water Company reported interest on debt of $5.1 million, up 4.1% from $4.9 million in the previous year.



The average number of water customers served in 2022 increased 1.1% to 70,420 customers. The average number of wastewater customers served in 2022 increased 68.7% to 5,609 customers.



In 2022, the company invested $50.5 million to strengthen its operations.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2022, were $0.1 million, same as the previous year’s reported figure.



Long-term debt excluding current portion amounted to $139.5 million as of Dec 31, 2022, compared with $138.9 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



The York Water Company’s net cash provided by operating activities for 2022 was $22 million compared with $22.9 million in the previous year.

Guidance

The York Water Company plans to invest nearly $60.6 million in 2023 and $47.1 million in 2024, excluding acquisitions to strengthen its existing operations.

Zacks Rank

The York Water Company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

American Water Works Company AWK reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating EPS of 81 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents by 6.6%.



Long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth of American Water Works is pegged at 8.08%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWK’s 2023 EPS is $4.77, indicating a 5.8% increase year over year.



SJW Group SJW reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 by 5.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is $2.47, implying a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. It had delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.6% in the last four quarters.



Global Water Resources, Inc. GWRS reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating EPS of 4 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1 cent by 33.3%.



Long-term earnings growth of Global Water Resources is pegged at 15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GWRS’s 2023 EPS is 25 cents, indicating an 8.7% increase year over year.





