York Water's (YORW) Q4 Earnings & Revenue Surpass Estimates

The York Water Company YORW reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 28 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also improving from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 26 cents by 7.7%.



In 2020, the company delivered earnings of $1.27 per share, up from $1.11 reported in 2019.

Total Revenues

Revenues of $13.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13 million by 3.1%. The top line also improved by the same percentage from the prior-year quarter.



In 2020, the company delivered revenues of $53.9 million, up from $51.6 million in 2019.

The York Water Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The York Water Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The York Water Company Quote

Highlights of the Release

Net income was up 9.5% year over year to $3.7 million in the fourth quarter. In 2020, net income increased 15.2% to $16.6 million.



The company replaced or relined nearly 56,000 feet of mains in 2020.



In 2020, York Water invested $32.1 million in capital projects, and made various replacements and enhancements to infrastructure.

Guidance

York Water expects to invest nearly $36 million in 2021 and $40 million in 2022 for the maintenance and betterment of existing dams, pipes, storage tanks and other facilities. Also, part of these investments will be utilized for system expansion.

Zacks Rank

York Water carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

American States Water Company AWR reported fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 54 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents by 10.2%.



American Water Works Company AWK posted fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 80 cents per share, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



California Water Service CWT delivered fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 31 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents by 11.4%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The York Water Company (YORW): Free Stock Analysis Report



American States Water Company (AWR): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK): Free Stock Analysis Report



California Water Service Group (CWT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.