York Water's (YORW) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates

The York Water Company’s YORW third-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 36 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 7.7%. Earnings for the reported quarter matched the year-ago figure.

Total Revenues

Revenues of $14.5 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15 million by 3.31%.



The top line, however, improved 1.4% from the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year improvement in revenues was primarily due to the utilization of the Distribution System Improvement Charge and growth in the customer base.

Highlights of the Release

Net income was up 2.1% year over year to $4.8 million for the third quarter.



During the first nine months of 2021, the company invested $27.4 million for an upgrade to the enterprise software system, and various replacements and improvements to the infrastructure.

Guidance

York Water expects to invest $35 million in 2021 for the maintenance and betterment of the existing dams, pipes, storage tanks as well as other facilities. Also, part of these investments will be utilized for system expansion.

Zacks Rank

York Water carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

