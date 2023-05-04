York Water (YORW) Declares $0.20 Dividend

York Water said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.81 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $41.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.94%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.78%, the lowest has been 1.43%, and the highest has been 2.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.69 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in York Water. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YORW is 0.05%, an increase of 11.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.11% to 7,652K shares. The put/call ratio of YORW is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.70% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for York Water is 60.18. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 43.70% from its latest reported closing price of 41.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for York Water is 62MM, an increase of 1.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Zimmer Partners holds 741K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares, representing an increase of 20.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YORW by 36.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 433K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YORW by 10.58% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 314K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YORW by 12.85% over the last quarter.

IFRA - iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF holds 282K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YORW by 3.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 265K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YORW by 12.16% over the last quarter.

York Water Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The York Water Company , the nation's oldest publicly traded utility company, is committed to providing its customers in 51 municipalities within Pennsylvania with safe, dependable, high-quality water and wastewater services, supported by the company's longstanding commitment to providing stable rates, responsible infrastructure reinvestment and innovation while simultaneously earning a fair return for its shareholders. Incorporated in 1816, York Water has the longest quarterly dividend streak in the nation at 600.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.