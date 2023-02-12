York Water (YORW) Declares $0.20 Dividend

York Water said on February 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.81 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $43.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.86%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.80%, the lowest has been 1.43%, and the highest has been 2.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.38% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for York Water is $60.18. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 38.38% from its latest reported closing price of $43.49.

The projected annual revenue for York Water is $62MM, an increase of 6.03%. The projected annual EPS is $1.46, an increase of 7.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in York Water. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YORW is 0.05%, an increase of 3.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 7,361K shares. The put/call ratio of YORW is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Zimmer Partners holds 590K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 627K shares, representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YORW by 6.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 423K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YORW by 1.94% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 295K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YORW by 1.93% over the last quarter.

IFRA - iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF holds 269K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares, representing a decrease of 24.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YORW by 12.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 256K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 246K shares, representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YORW by 2.38% over the last quarter.

York Water Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The York Water Company , the nation's oldest publicly traded utility company, is committed to providing its customers in 51 municipalities within Pennsylvania with safe, dependable, high-quality water and wastewater services, supported by the company's longstanding commitment to providing stable rates, responsible infrastructure reinvestment and innovation while simultaneously earning a fair return for its shareholders. Incorporated in 1816, York Water has the longest quarterly dividend streak in the nation at 600.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.