York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.19

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.19 per share on the 15th of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

York Water's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, York Water was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 3.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 59%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

York Water Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.51 to US$0.75. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.9% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

York Water Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see York Water has been growing its earnings per share at 5.7% a year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

Our Thoughts On York Water's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about York Water's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think York Water is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for York Water that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

