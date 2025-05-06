YORK WATER Earnings Results: $YORW Reports Quarterly Earnings

YORK WATER ($YORW) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, missing estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $18,460,000, missing estimates of $19,380,000 by $-920,000.

YORK WATER Insider Trading Activity

YORK WATER insiders have traded $YORW stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YORW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH THOMAS HAND (CEO & President) has made 4 purchases buying 646 shares for an estimated $20,861 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALEXANDRA C CHIARUTTINI (CAO & General Counsel) has made 2 purchases buying 80 shares for an estimated $2,600 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEVEN R RASMUSSEN has made 2 purchases buying 56 shares for an estimated $1,999 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATTHEW J SCARPATO (VP- Operations) has made 2 purchases buying 53 shares for an estimated $1,725 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ASHLEY M GRIMM (VP- Human Resources) has made 2 purchases buying 24 shares for an estimated $780 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK S SNYDER (VP- Engineering) has made 2 purchases buying 20 shares for an estimated $649 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATTHEW E POFF (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 8 shares for an estimated $260 and 0 sales.

YORK WATER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of YORK WATER stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

