YORK WATER Earnings Preview: Recent $YORW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

YORK WATER ($YORW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $19,380,000 and earnings of $0.38 per share.

YORK WATER Insider Trading Activity

YORK WATER insiders have traded $YORW stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YORW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH THOMAS HAND (CEO & President) has made 3 purchases buying 606 shares for an estimated $20,168 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEVEN R RASMUSSEN has made 4 purchases buying 109 shares for an estimated $3,999 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALEXANDRA C CHIARUTTINI (CAO & General Counsel) has made 2 purchases buying 78 shares for an estimated $2,600 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATTHEW J SCARPATO (VP- Operations) purchased 23 shares for an estimated $750

ASHLEY M GRIMM (VP- Human Resources) has made 2 purchases buying 21 shares for an estimated $720 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK S SNYDER (VP- Engineering) has made 2 purchases buying 19 shares for an estimated $650 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATTHEW E POFF (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 7 shares for an estimated $260 and 0 sales.

YORK WATER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of YORK WATER stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

