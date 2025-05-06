York Water Company Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results: Revenue Growth Amidst Decline in Net Income and Earnings per Share

York Water Company reports Q1 2025 revenue increased to $18.46 million, but net income decreased to $3.64 million.

The York Water Company reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing a revenue increase to $18,456,000, up by $828,000 from the previous year, but a decline in net income to $3,638,000, down $689,000. Earnings per share decreased from $0.30 to $0.25. Revenue growth was attributed to an expanding customer base and funds from the Distribution System Improvement Charge, which supports infrastructure improvements. However, this was offset by higher operational costs and reduced earnings from construction financing. The company invested $9.3 million in various capital projects and plans to invest an additional $36.7 million in 2025 for infrastructure upgrades and routine maintenance to ensure reliable water and wastewater services for its customers.

Potential Positives

Increased operating revenues of $18,456,000 represent a growth of $828,000 compared to the same period last year, indicating positive sales performance.

Revenue growth attributed to an expanding customer base and revenues from the Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC), highlighting successful infrastructure improvements and customer service efforts.

The company invested $9.3 million in capital projects during the first quarter, with an estimation of an additional $36.7 million for 2025, demonstrating commitment to maintaining and enhancing service infrastructure.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased by $689,000 compared to the first quarter of 2024, indicating potential financial struggles.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share dropped by $0.05 year-over-year, which could raise concerns among investors about profitability trends.

Higher operation and maintenance expenses, depreciation, and interest on debt suggest increasing operational costs that may impact future profitability.

FAQ

What were the York Water Company's operating revenues for Q1 2025?

The York Water Company's operating revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $18,456,000.

How much did net income change compared to Q1 2024?

Net income decreased by $689,000 compared to the first quarter of 2024, totaling $3,638,000.

What factors contributed to increased revenues?

Increased revenues were primarily due to customer base growth and revenues from the Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC).

What capital investments did York Water Company make in Q1 2025?

The company invested $9.3 million in capital projects, including main extensions and enterprise software upgrades.

What is the company's estimated investment plan for 2025?

The York Water Company estimates an additional $36.7 million investment in 2025 for infrastructure improvements and expansions.

$YORW Insider Trading Activity

$YORW insiders have traded $YORW stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YORW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH THOMAS HAND (CEO & President) has made 4 purchases buying 646 shares for an estimated $20,861 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALEXANDRA C CHIARUTTINI (CAO & General Counsel) has made 2 purchases buying 80 shares for an estimated $2,600 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEVEN R RASMUSSEN has made 2 purchases buying 56 shares for an estimated $1,999 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATTHEW J SCARPATO (VP- Operations) has made 2 purchases buying 53 shares for an estimated $1,725 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ASHLEY M GRIMM (VP- Human Resources) has made 2 purchases buying 24 shares for an estimated $780 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK S SNYDER (VP- Engineering) has made 2 purchases buying 20 shares for an estimated $649 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATTHEW E POFF (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 8 shares for an estimated $260 and 0 sales.

$YORW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $YORW stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

YORK, Pa., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The York Water Company's (NASDAQ:YORW) President, JT Hand, announced the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2025.





President Hand reported that first quarter operating revenues of $18,456,000 increased $828,000, but net income of $3,638,000 decreased $689,000 compared to the first quarter of 2024. Basic and Diluted Earnings per share of $0.25 for the three-month period decreased $0.05 compared to the same period last year. Increased revenues were primarily due to growth in the customer base and revenues from the Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC). The DSIC is a Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission allowed charge that water utilities collect from customers for the replacement of aging infrastructure. The Company incurred lower pension costs. The increased revenue and lower pension costs were more than offset by a lower allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC) and higher operation and maintenance expenses, depreciation, and interest on debt. AFUDC is the cost of debt and equity funds used to finance plant construction.





During the first three months of 2025, the Company invested $9.3 million in capital projects for main extensions and an upgrade to the enterprise software system, as well as various replacements and improvements to infrastructure and routine items. The Company estimates it will invest an additional $36.7 million in 2025, excluding acquisitions, for additional main extensions, wastewater treatment plant construction, a continuing upgrade to the enterprise software system, and routine improvements to its pipes, service lines, and other facilities to ensure a safe, adequate, and reliable supply of drinking water and to maintain proper handling and disposal of wastewater for the Company’s growing customer base.















Three Months Ended









March 31









In 000's (except per share



)

















2025













2024













Operating Revenues





$18,456





$17,628









Net Income





$3,638





$4,327









Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding





14,381





14,325









Basic and Diluted Earnings per Common Share





$0.25





$0.30









Dividends Declared Per Common Share





$0.2192





$0.2108













This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s operational and financial expectations. These statements are based on currently available information and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other events which could cause the Company’s actual results to be materially different from the results described in this statement. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement.



