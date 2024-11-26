York Water Company Appoints Suzanne Becker as VP

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
The York Water Company ( (YORW) ) has provided an update.
The York Water Company has appointed Suzanne M. Becker as Vice President of Customer Service, effective March 2025. With extensive experience at Traditions Bank, Becker is set to bring her marketing and administrative expertise to the company. She will be eligible for a change in control agreement similar to other executive officers, pending approval. No arrangements or transactions have influenced her selection as an officer.
For detailed information about YORW stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) Spurned Apollo Global Management Seven Times
- Ford (NYSE:F) Calls for EV Incentives In the United Kingdom
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) CHIPS Act Payout Catches Workers’ Attention
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.