York Water Company Appoints Suzanne Becker as VP

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The York Water Company ( (YORW) ) has provided an update.

The York Water Company has appointed Suzanne M. Becker as Vice President of Customer Service, effective March 2025. With extensive experience at Traditions Bank, Becker is set to bring her marketing and administrative expertise to the company. She will be eligible for a change in control agreement similar to other executive officers, pending approval. No arrangements or transactions have influenced her selection as an officer.

For detailed information about YORW stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.