York Water Company Appoints Suzanne Becker as VP

November 26, 2024 — 04:35 pm EST

The York Water Company ( (YORW) ) has provided an update.

The York Water Company has appointed Suzanne M. Becker as Vice President of Customer Service, effective March 2025. With extensive experience at Traditions Bank, Becker is set to bring her marketing and administrative expertise to the company. She will be eligible for a change in control agreement similar to other executive officers, pending approval. No arrangements or transactions have influenced her selection as an officer.

