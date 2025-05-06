The York Water Co. Q1 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - The York Water Co. (YORW) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.64 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $4.33 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $18.456 million from $17.628 million last year.

The York Water Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.64 Mln. vs. $4.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $18.456 Mln vs. $17.628 Mln last year.

