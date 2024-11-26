York Water boosts quarterly dividend 4% to 21.92c per share

York Water (YORW) declared a quarterly dividend of 21.92c per share, a 4% increase. The dividend is payable January 15, 2025, to shareholders as of record date December 31. The company said, “”In 2024 The York Water Company received National, Regional and State recognition for our extraordinary accomplishment in completing our Lake Williams Dam Rehabilitation project on time and on budget. This intentional capital investment in the Company’s utility infrastructure defines York Water’s strategy to provide safe, reliable, and sustainable water and wastewater service to our expanding customer base. We are proud to say we have now increased our dividends for 28 consecutive years, reinforcing our commitment to creating value for our shareholders.”

