Yorbeau Chairman Increases Stake with Share Acquisition

Henri Gélinas, Chairman of Yorbeau Resources Inc., has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 1,200,000 additional common shares, bringing his total ownership to approximately 10.2%. This move, made for investment purposes, signals potential confidence in Yorbeau’s market position and future prospects.

