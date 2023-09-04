News & Insights

World Markets
FTCH

YOOX Milan staff require medical assistance after mystery substance inhaled

September 04, 2023 — 07:16 am EDT

Written by Alvise Armellini for Reuters ->

ROME, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The office of Italian online fashion retailer YOOX Net-A-Porter (YNAP) in Milan was evacuated on Monday with employees requiring medical assistance after inhaling a yet-to-be-identified substance, firefighters said.

Some 37 of 50 employees cleared from the building required medical assistance, the fire services said in a statement. They complained of burning eyes and sore throat but no one was hospitalised.

YNAP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fire services added that the situation was not critical and that a specialised unit was trying to identify the substance that was inhaled.

YNAP was controlled by Swiss luxury group Richemont CFR.S until last year, when it sold a majority stake to luxury e-commerce specialist Farfetch FTCH.N and Dubai Mall developer Mohamed Alabbar.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini; editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Jason Neely)

((alvise.armellini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTCH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.