Yongnam Holdings and Subsidiary Form Inspection Committee

Yongnam Holdings Limited (SG:AXB) has released an update.

Yongnam Holdings Limited, currently in liquidation, successfully held meetings with creditors where a unanimous decision was made to form a Committee of Inspection. This development marks a critical step in the liquidation process of both the company and its subsidiary, Yongnam Engineering & Construction. The meetings confirmed the appointment of committee members to oversee the ongoing liquidation efforts.

