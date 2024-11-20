Yongmao Holdings Updates on Hong Kong Crane Accident

Yongmao Holdings Limited (SG:BKX) has released an update.

Yongmao Holdings Limited has announced that the legal proceedings related to the tower crane accident in Hong Kong have been adjourned to June 2025. The company is working with its legal advisors and will provide updates on any significant developments. Stakeholders are advised to stay informed on this ongoing situation as it may influence the company’s future market performance.

