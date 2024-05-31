Yonghe Medical Group Announces AGM Updates

Yonghe Medical Group Co., Ltd. (HK:2279) has released an update.

Yonghe Medical Group Co., Ltd. has announced that their Annual General Meeting (AGM) will proceed as planned on June 21, 2024, with supplemental resolutions replacing the original items 8 to 11. These new resolutions involve the approval of share purchases by the company up to 10% of the total issued shares and the authorization for directors to allot and issue new shares during the relevant period, under certain conditions.

