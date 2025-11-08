YONEX Co. (YONXF) Price Target Increased by 85.75% to 22.28

The average one-year price target for YONEX Co. (OTCPK:YONXF) has been revised to $22.28 / share. This is an increase of 85.75% from the prior estimate of $12.00 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.10 to a high of $27.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 178.88% from the latest reported closing price of $7.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in YONEX Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YONXF is 0.18%, an increase of 61.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.56% to 7,024K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,485K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 842K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YONXF by 9.86% over the last quarter.

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 677K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares , representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YONXF by 10.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 525K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares , representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YONXF by 6.59% over the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 462K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares , representing a decrease of 29.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YONXF by 18.14% over the last quarter.

