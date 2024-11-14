Yoma Strategic Invites Shareholders to Explore Myanmar

Yoma Strategic Holdings (SG:Z59) has released an update.

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. invites its shareholders to a special trip to Yangon, Myanmar, from February 19-22, 2025, offering a unique opportunity to explore the company’s operations and projects firsthand. Participants will engage with senior management and enjoy site visits and local attractions, enhancing their understanding of Yoma’s business activities. The trip requires shareholders to self-arrange flights and accommodations, with registration open until December 31, 2024.

For further insights into SG:Z59 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.