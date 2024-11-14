News & Insights

Yoma Strategic Invites Shareholders to Explore Myanmar

November 14, 2024 — 05:17 am EST

Yoma Strategic Holdings (SG:Z59) has released an update.

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. invites its shareholders to a special trip to Yangon, Myanmar, from February 19-22, 2025, offering a unique opportunity to explore the company’s operations and projects firsthand. Participants will engage with senior management and enjoy site visits and local attractions, enhancing their understanding of Yoma’s business activities. The trip requires shareholders to self-arrange flights and accommodations, with registration open until December 31, 2024.

