Yoma Strategic Expands YKKO Brand into Thailand

Yoma Strategic Holdings has launched its first international YKKO franchise in Thailand, marking a pivotal step in its regional expansion strategy. Known for its signature Kyah Oh dish, YKKO aims to bring Myanmar’s culinary heritage to the regional stage, leveraging its 36-year experience in the food and beverage industry. This move is part of a broader strategy to establish a strong presence in Southeast Asia.

