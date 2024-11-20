YOLO Group Targets Robust Growth with New Strategic Plan

Yolo Group S.P.A. (IT:YOLO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

YOLO Group has unveiled its Strategic Plan 2025-2027, focusing on expanding its digital insurance brokerage and tech services by investing in AI and data analytics. The company aims to significantly grow its revenue and profitability by broadening its insurance product offerings and enhancing its partnerships. With a projected revenue of over €30 million by 2027 and an EBITDA margin increase to 20%, YOLO is poised for robust growth in the Italian Insurtech market.

For further insights into IT:YOLO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.