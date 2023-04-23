Yokowo (TYO:6800) Price Target Decreased by 13.73% to 2,244.00

The average one-year price target for Yokowo (TYO:6800) has been revised to 2,244.00 / share. This is an decrease of 13.73% from the prior estimate of 2,601.00 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,020.00 to a high of 2,520.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.16% from the latest reported closing price of 1,983.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yokowo. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6800 is 0.01%, an increase of 7.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 1,135K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 261K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing a decrease of 9.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6800 by 1.59% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 159K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 111K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 98K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 78K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

