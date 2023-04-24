Yokohama Rubber (TYO:5101) Price Target Increased by 9.56% to 3,116.10

The average one-year price target for Yokohama Rubber (TYO:5101) has been revised to 3,116.10 / share. This is an increase of 9.56% from the prior estimate of 2,844.10 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,252.30 to a high of 4,200.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.57% from the latest reported closing price of 2,870.00 / share.

Yokohama Rubber Maintains 2.33% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.33%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yokohama Rubber. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 7.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5101 is 0.08%, an increase of 16.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 10,041K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,746K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,751K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5101 by 10.72% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,005K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 971K shares, representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5101 by 12.10% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 660K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 626K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares, representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5101 by 15.92% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 564K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

