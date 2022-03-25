Yokohama Rubber to pay $2.18 bln for shares of Sweden's Trelleborg

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Yokohama Rubber Co 5101.T plans to pay 265.2 billion yen ($2.18 billion) for all outstanding shares in Sweden's Trelleborg Wheel Systems Holding AB, the Japanese company said on Friday, as it moves to expand its global business.

The Swedish firm makes and sells off-highway tires (OHT) for agricultural and industrial machinery.

($1=121.8600 yen)

