Yokohama Rubber Reports Record Sales and Profit

November 14, 2024 — 12:24 am EST

Yokohama Rubber Co (JP:5101) has released an update.

Yokohama Rubber Co. achieved record sales revenue and business profit in the third quarter of FY2024, driven by strong tire sales in Europe and Asia. Despite a challenging market, the company saw increased replacement market sales in agricultural and non-agricultural machinery sectors. However, original equipment sales faced some declines, particularly in the off-highway tire segment.

