Yokohama Rubber to Initiate Share Buyback

November 14, 2024 — 03:34 am EST

Yokohama Rubber Co (JP:5101) has released an update.

Yokohama Rubber Co. has announced a strategic move to repurchase up to 1.3 million of its own shares through the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with an estimated expenditure of nearly ¥3.9 billion. This decision, aimed at enhancing shareholder value, will involve purchasing the shares at a fixed price on November 15, 2024.

