Yokohama Rubber Co. Reports Strong Growth in 2024

November 14, 2024 — 12:24 am EST

Yokohama Rubber Co (JP:5101) has released an update.

Yokohama Rubber Co. reported a robust 13.1% increase in sales revenue for the first nine months of 2024, with business profit surging by 69.6% compared to the previous year. The company’s solid performance reflects its strategic efforts in cost management and market expansion, appealing to investors seeking growth opportunities.

