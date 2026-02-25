Yokohama Financial Group (CCRDF) Price Target Increased by 31.81% to 10.85

The average one-year price target for Yokohama Financial Group (OTCPK:CCRDF) has been revised to $10.85 / share. This is an increase of 31.81% from the prior estimate of $8.23 dated August 5, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.52 to a high of $14.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 81.43% from the latest reported closing price of $5.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yokohama Financial Group. This is an decrease of 67 owner(s) or 31.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCRDF is 0.05%, an increase of 22.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.80% to 75,458K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,466K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,263K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRDF by 3.43% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,550K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,246K shares , representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRDF by 10.85% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,808K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,728K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRDF by 1.96% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,550K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BBJP - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF holds 3,466K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,454K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRDF by 1.75% over the last quarter.

