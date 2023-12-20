Yokogawa Electric Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (YOKEY) Price Target Increased by 17.70% to 47.01

The average one-year price target for Yokogawa Electric Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:YOKEY) has been revised to 47.01 / share. This is an increase of 17.70% from the prior estimate of 39.94 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.87 to a high of 58.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.42% from the latest reported closing price of 38.40 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 6,106K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 3,340K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,225K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,196K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YOKEY by 10.84% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,938K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YOKEY by 10.19% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,229K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YOKEY by 14.22% over the last quarter.

