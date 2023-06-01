Yokogawa Bridge Holdings (TYO:5911) Price Target Increased by 7.69% to 2,856.00

The average one-year price target for Yokogawa Bridge Holdings (TYO:5911) has been revised to 2,856.00 / share. This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior estimate of 2,652.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,828.00 to a high of 2,940.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.22% from the latest reported closing price of 2,245.00 / share.

Yokogawa Bridge Holdings Maintains 3.57% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.57%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yokogawa Bridge Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5911 is 0.03%, a decrease of 8.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.23% to 2,703K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 358K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares, representing a decrease of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5911 by 6.72% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 232K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5911 by 5.85% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 199K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5911 by 1.93% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 184K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing an increase of 20.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5911 by 11.68% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 172K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 19.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5911 by 22.18% over the last quarter.

