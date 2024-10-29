News & Insights

Yokogawa Bridge to Acquire Treasury Shares

October 29, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

Yokogawa Bridge Holdings Corp. (JP:5911) has released an update.

Yokogawa Bridge Holdings Corp. announced plans to acquire up to 1,000,000 of its own shares, worth a maximum of 2 billion yen, to enhance shareholder value and improve capital efficiency. The acquisition will take place via market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange from October 30, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

