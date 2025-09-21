Yokogawa And Toyota Partner On Lunar Rover Tech Ahead Of 2031 Mission

(RTTNews) - Yokogawa Electric Corp. (6841.T, YKE.F) announced that it has signed agreements with Toyota Motor Corp. (TM, TYT.L, 7203.T) for joint research and development activities, including prototype measurement and control equipment for a manned pressurized rover—nicknamed the "Lunar Cruiser" by Toyota—being developed in collaboration with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

This rover will be Japan's first standalone manned space system and is expected to significantly expand lunar surface exploration. It will also feature remote operation capabilities, enabling continuous unmanned exploration.

The agreements cover design and procurement for prototype development, building on conceptual studies by Yokogawa and Toyota for the rover's control platform and battery measurement components. Yokogawa will continue development efforts with Toyota in preparation for a launch planned for 2031 or later. Over time, Yokogawa aims to explore broader applications of the technologies refined through this project.

