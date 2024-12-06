Yojee Ltd. Director Adjusts Stock Holdings

Yojee Ltd. (AU:YOJ) has released an update.

Yojee Ltd. has announced a shift in its director, Mark Connell’s, stock holdings, with an increase in fully paid ordinary shares to 641,316 and a decrease in performance rights to 12,337,400 following the exercise of these rights. This strategic move reflects ongoing corporate dynamics and potential impacts on the company’s financial trajectory, making it a point of interest for investors and financial analysts alike.

