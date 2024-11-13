News & Insights

Yojee Ltd. Adopts New Constitution to Enhance Governance

Yojee Ltd. (AU:YOJ) has released an update.

Yojee Ltd. has adopted a new constitution following a special resolution by its members, which outlines key aspects of share capital, shareholder rights, and the handling of uncertificated holdings. The updated constitution aims to streamline corporate governance and reflects compliance with the Corporations Act 2001. Investors may find these changes significant as they could impact the company’s operational flexibility and shareholder value.

