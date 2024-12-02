Yoho Group Announces Interim Dividend Update

Yoho Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:2347) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Yoho Group Holdings Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.015 per share for the six months ending September 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 20, 2024, with payments scheduled for January 17, 2025. This update reflects a change in the ex-dividend date, offering investors a fresh opportunity to capitalize on their holdings.

For further insights into HK:2347 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.