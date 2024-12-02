News & Insights

Yoho Group Announces Interim Dividend Update

December 02, 2024 — 03:42 am EST

Yoho Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:2347) has released an update.

Yoho Group Holdings Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.015 per share for the six months ending September 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 20, 2024, with payments scheduled for January 17, 2025. This update reflects a change in the ex-dividend date, offering investors a fresh opportunity to capitalize on their holdings.

