Yoho Group Announces Interim Dividend Update

Yoho Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:2347) has released an update.
Yoho Group Holdings Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.015 per share for the six months ending September 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 20, 2024, with payments scheduled for January 17, 2025. This update reflects a change in the ex-dividend date, offering investors a fresh opportunity to capitalize on their holdings.
