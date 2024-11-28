Yoho Group Announces Interim Dividend for 2024

Yoho Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:2347) has released an update.

Yoho Group Holdings Limited has announced an interim cash dividend of HKD 0.015 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 23, 2024, with the payment scheduled for January 17, 2025. Investors interested in this dividend should take note of the key dates for eligibility.

