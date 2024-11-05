Yodogawa Steel Reports Strong H1 Performance and Dividend Stability

Yodogawa Steel Works (JP:5451) has released an update.

Yodogawa Steel Works reported a 4% increase in net sales to 105.3 billion yen for the first half of fiscal year 2025, with operating profit surging by 42.8% compared to the previous year. Despite a 23.1% decline in comprehensive income, the company maintained its dividend forecast, reflecting a strong outlook. Investors may find the robust operational performance and stable dividend policy appealing.

