Ynvisible Interactive: Aiming for Market Growth

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. is shifting from a research-focused to a commercial-driven company, aiming to enhance shareholder value through strategic marketing efforts. The company plans to boost its market presence with initiatives like roadshows and investor webinars, targeting increased visibility and liquidity.

