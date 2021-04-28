YNDX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Yandex NV (Symbol: YNDX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.75, changing hands as high as $65.00 per share. Yandex NV shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YNDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YNDX's low point in its 52 week range is $36.635 per share, with $74.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.96.

