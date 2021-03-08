YNDX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Yandex NV (Symbol: YNDX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.39, changing hands as low as $60.20 per share. Yandex NV shares are currently trading off about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YNDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YNDX's low point in its 52 week range is $27.93 per share, with $74.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.31.

